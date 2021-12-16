Tesla Model S prototype spotted with new charge port and taillights

- Dec. 16th 2021 8:50 am PT

0

A Tesla Model S prototype has been spotted with a new charge port and taillights near the Fremont factory.

It could be an upcoming update or the European version.

Tesla started producing a refreshed version of the Model S just six months ago with a completely new interior, refreshed exterior features, and updated powertrain.

That’s why it’s surprising to see a new Model S prototype already being spotted testing by Tesla.

We have been hearing a lot of rumors of an updated Model S prototype being spotted driven around Tesla’s Fremont factory over the last month.

Now it has been spotted by TMC forum user ‘liludiivert‘ around the factory, and they shared some pictures of the vehicle (thanks to ajsingh):

The vehicle features update taillights and doesn’t have the same trim over the license plate – though it looks like it might just be off.

Another obvious change is the charge port next to the taillight on the driver’s side.

It is normally very small on the Model S, but this one looks larger and just like the one you will find on a Model 3 or Model Y.

Tesla designed a bigger charge port for the Model 3 because it built the vehicle with the CCS standard in mind for the European market.

For the North American market, where Tesla still uses its own proprietary plug, the charge port appears oversized, but in Europe, it comes with the bigger CCS plug, which fills the charge port.

Therefore, it could be that this new Model S is the European version of the refreshed version of Tesla’s flagship sedan.

The automaker recently informed European buyers that it expects the first new Model S deliveries to come to Europe during the second half of 2022.

But it could also just be a new design from Tesla or a CCS plug for the North American market.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is an all-electric luxury sedan and the first vehicle developed from the ground up by Tesla. The Tesla Roadster was the first vehicle developed by Tesla, but it was based on a chassis by Lotus.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger