Tesla Model S prototype spotted with new charge port and taillights

A Tesla Model S prototype has been spotted with a new charge port and taillights near the Fremont factory.

It could be an upcoming update or the European version.

Tesla started producing a refreshed version of the Model S just six months ago with a completely new interior, refreshed exterior features, and updated powertrain.

That’s why it’s surprising to see a new Model S prototype already being spotted testing by Tesla.

We have been hearing a lot of rumors of an updated Model S prototype being spotted driven around Tesla’s Fremont factory over the last month.

Now it has been spotted by TMC forum user ‘liludiivert‘ around the factory, and they shared some pictures of the vehicle (thanks to ajsingh):





The vehicle features update taillights and doesn’t have the same trim over the license plate – though it looks like it might just be off.

Another obvious change is the charge port next to the taillight on the driver’s side.

It is normally very small on the Model S, but this one looks larger and just like the one you will find on a Model 3 or Model Y.

Tesla designed a bigger charge port for the Model 3 because it built the vehicle with the CCS standard in mind for the European market.

For the North American market, where Tesla still uses its own proprietary plug, the charge port appears oversized, but in Europe, it comes with the bigger CCS plug, which fills the charge port.

Therefore, it could be that this new Model S is the European version of the refreshed version of Tesla’s flagship sedan.

The automaker recently informed European buyers that it expects the first new Model S deliveries to come to Europe during the second half of 2022.

But it could also just be a new design from Tesla or a CCS plug for the North American market.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.