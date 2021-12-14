SWFT’s VOLT e-bike delivers 32 miles of range for $500 (New low, 50% off), more in New Green Deals

SWFT is a newer e-bike company that offers compelling quality for the price. Well, today, their already affordable VOLT e-bike is even more so, given that it’s 50% off at Best Buy. That’s right, you can pick up the VOLT e-bike with its 32 miles of range and 19.8MPH speed for just $500 from its normal $1,000 going rate, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the SWFT VOLT E-Bike for $499.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 going rate, you’re saving 50% with today’s deal, beating our last mention by $300 and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This e-bike delivers the ability to ride up to 19.8MPH for as far as 32 miles on a single charge, which makes it easy to get around town without using a single drop of gas or oil. On top of that, the built-in display lets you check battery output, remaining range, and even speed at a glance. Learn more about SWFT in our hands-on review of the Fleet.

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Kobalt 40V outdoor lawn tools at up to $100 off. Our favorite deal here today is the 2-Piece 40V Combo Kit for $129 shipped. This saves the full $100 available here today and marks one of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Kobalt’s 2-tool kit here includes an 8-inch pole saw as well as a pole hedge trimmer that has a 20-inch steel blade. There’s also a 2.5Ah battery and charger included in the kit that delivers up to 50 minutes of runtime per charge, which should be more than enough for most around the house tasks. Of course, you’d find the normal gas savings that allow you to tidy up your house without using traditional fossil fuels. Check out Lowe’s landing page for other great ways to save.

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $233.18 shipped. Normally $300, today’s deal marks the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $199 on Cyber Monday. The Sense Energy Monitor goes in your home’s electrical panel to help track down how much electricity you use on a daily basis. There are even expansion kits that allow you to keep tabs on specific circuits, should that be necessary in your setup. Sense tracks your home’s energy uses by recognizing most appliances and other devices that pull more than 60W of power. In the first month, it generally finds around 12 items with a year letting it broaden that spectrum to between 25 to 30 devices.

