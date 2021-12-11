Elon Musk: ‘Tesla Cybertruck can come in any color as long as it’s nothing’

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla doesn’t plan to offer any color or wrap for the Cybertruck – at least “at first”.

He says that “Tesla Cybertruck can come in any color as long as it’s nothing”.

One of the most unique features of the Cybertruck is its stainless-steel exoskeleton:

“Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.”

It’s an interesting design that is going to make the electric pickup truck very tough, but it is also limiting the color options.

While steel can be made to have different colors, there are limitations and it can’t be painted very well.

Musk previously said that owners would need to apply a wrap to the Cybertruck in order to get the electric pickup truck in any other color.

At one point, the CEO suggested that Tesla could offer factory wraps for the Cybertruck.

Yesterday, a new Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted and Musk was asked about whether or not Tesla will offer wraps.

The CEO answered:

“ Not at first, but there are many third-party options for wrapping.”

It suggests that Tesla could eventually offer wraps, but the automaker is not making it a priority and buyers would have to turn to third parties at first.

Musk then added:

“Cybertruck can have any color you want, so long as it’s nothing.”

This appears to be a reference to a famous statement by Henry Ford who is believed to have said “any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black,” in reference to not offering different colors for the Model T.

As for the Cybertruck, the only color is actually nothing since the vehicle is not even painted. The stainless steel is completely exposed.

We previously posted renders of what the Cybertruck would look like in different colors with wraps.

If you were to get a Cybertruck, would you wrap it, and if so, in which color? Let us know in the comment section below.

