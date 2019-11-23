Tesla Cybertruck: a look at beautiful different colors as Musk confirms matte black

Tesla Cybertruck’s entire body is made of stainless steel without a paint job, but CEO Elon Musk confirmed it will be offered in different colors including matte black.

Here’s a look at a few beautiful Tesla Cybertruck renders in different colors.

With the Tesla Cybertruck, the frame of the vehicle is actually the body.

Tesla is folding “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless-steel” into the structure and the body of the vehicle:

“Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.”

Not having stamped body panels offer several advantages:

“If there was something better, we’d use it. Help eliminate dents, damage and long-term corrosion with a smooth monochrome exoskeleton that puts the shell on the outside of the car and provides you and your passengers maximum protection.” However, it complicates painting the vehicle – though it is possible. When Tesla launched the electric pickup truck on Thursday, the automaker only unveiled an unpainted prototype with the exposed gray metal stainless steel.

On Twitter last night, Musk confirmed that Tesla is going to offer the Cybertruck in other colors, including matte black:

Here are a few beautiful renders of the Tesla Cybertruck in different colors (created by letsgetweird99 on Imgur):

Tesla Cybertruck in Black

Tesla Cybertruck in White

Tesla Cybertruck in Warthog Green

Electrek’s Take

I really like how the Cybertruck looks in matte black. It’s probably what I’d go with depending on how it affects the actual stainless body.

However, I also really like this idea by u/Finrecon on Reddit:

By simply changing the color of the top of the bed, or Cyber vault, to a contrasting color, it really changes the look of the Cybertruck.

Anyway, I think once this thing hits the market, a lot of people are going to do some interesting mods to it and I bet we will see some cool looks.

