Ford says it now has nearly 200,000 reservations for F-150 Lightning, or 3 years of backlog

Ford confirmed that it now has nearly 200,000 reservations for its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. At this point, it represents roughly a three-year backlog. It might make it hard to get access to the vehicle.

Earlier this year, Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the company’s best-selling pickup truck.

The vehicle has the potential to greatly accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the US since the F-150 is already the best-selling passenger vehicle in the market.

When it unveiled the electric pickup, the automaker started taking reservations with a $100 refundable deposit for the electric pickup truck that’s coming in mid-2022.

CEO Jim Farley said that Ford received 20,000 reservations on the first day. It ramped up to 44,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning within 48 hours.

Normally, we see a large number of reservations for a new EV early on, and it quickly tapers off. It looks like it’s not the case for the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Ford kept getting steady demand for the F-150 Lightning and added about 80,000 reservations for a total of 120,000 pre-orders by the end of July.

Last month, Ford reported 160,000 reservations for the electric pickup truck.

Now, just a month later, the automaker added an impressive 40,000 reservations for a total of around 200,000, according to a new presentation by Lisa Drake, Ford’s chief operating officer:

The automaker also notes that nearly 75% of reservation holders are new to the Ford brand.

As we reported last month, a survey of F-150 reservation holders showed that 25% were replacing a gas-powered F-150 pickup truck.

40% are already EV owners and 11% are Tesla owners.

The demand is impressive, but it doesn’t sound like Ford is ready to meet it production-wise. Ford has previously shared plans to produce 15,000 Lightning trucks in 2022, 55,000 in 2023, and 80,000 in 2024.

Electrek previously reported that the automaker plans to double its Lightning production based on these promising reservations, and will target 160,000 trucks in 2025 with its second-generation Lightning.

At this rate, it would mean that at least the first three years of production are already spoken for. The F-150 Lightning is going into production next year, with deliveries expected in the second half of 2022.

