Ford has received more than 44,000 reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck

Ford confirmed that it has received more than 44,000 reservations for the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

It’s tracking a bit behind the Tesla Cybertruck, but it’s still doing good.

Earlier this week, Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the company’s best-selling pickup truck.

The vehicle has the potential to greatly accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the US since the F-150 is already the best-selling passenger vehicle in the market.

Ford hit the mark when it comes to specs and pricing, and now the market is looking at the demand behind the vehicle.

CEO Jim Farley said that the Ford received 20,000 orders on the first day, and now he confirmed that it rose to more than 44,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning within 48 hours:

More than 44,500 reservations in less than 48 hours…and counting.

The automaker is taking reservations with a $100 refundable deposit for the electric pickup truck that’s coming in mid-2022.

The small deposit results in only a moderate show of interest, but the terms are the same for the Tesla Cybertruck, which gives us an interesting point of comparison.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, the automaker announced that it received over 146,000 reservations within the first day.

Tesla reached about 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck within the first week, and now it is believed to have received over 650,000 reservations for the electric pickup truck.

While virtually nonexistent right now, the electric pickup truck space is expected to quickly become very competitive.

Rivian says that it’s going to start deliveries of the R1T, its electric pickup, next month. It should be followed by the Hummer EV pickup later this year, then the Tesla Cybertruck, and the Ford F-150 next year.

With more than 3 million pickup trucks sold in the US every year, it’s going to be interesting to see how fast the market can be electrified.

It’s a $100 billion+ market that is about to be seriously disrupted, and we can’t wait to cover that disruption.

