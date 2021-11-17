Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is attracting an interesting mix of EV, Tesla owners, and more

According to a survey of reservation holders, the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is attracting an interesting mix of current electric vehicle owners, Tesla owners, and more.

It wasn’t long ago that people in the auto industry were asking themselves, “Who would buy an electric pickup truck?”

In their minds, pickup truck owners didn’t care about electric vehicles, and electric vehicle owners didn’t care about pickup trucks.

But now things are different.

Battery-electric powertrains have emerged as the best possible option to power vehicles, and that includes pickup trucks, making electric pickup trucks one of the most exciting segments of the industry.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is going to be one of the first electric pickup trucks on the market, and now a survey of reservation holders gives us an idea of who plans to buy the truck.

The Lightning Owners’ forum conducted a survey of over 400 reservation holders and posted their findings:

25% are replacing an ICE-powered F-150

40% have owned an EV in the past

11% are replacing a Tesla

One member is replacing a 1972 Ford F100

40% of the reservation holders have already owned an electric car, which means that they were already sold to an electric powertrain.

But it also means that the majority of F-150 Lightning buyers are choosing the truck as their first EV.

11% are Tesla owners, which is not too surprising.

They are also part of the 40% of EV owners, and while Tesla has its own upcoming entry in the segment in the Cybertruck, the vehicle has a controversial form factor.

It’s also interesting that 25% are already F-150 owners, and now they are ready to switch to an electric version.

To be fair, this represents only a small sample of the over 160,000 F-150 Lightning reservations holders.

The F-150 Lightning is going into production next year, with deliveries expected in the second half of 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.