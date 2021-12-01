Tesla launches ‘Cyberquad for Kids,’ shipping begins in 2-4 weeks

Late on December 1, Tesla launched ‘Cyberquad for Kids’ on its online shop. The Cyberquad for Kids comes with a price tag of $1,900 and a top speed of 10 mph.

The Tesla Cyberquad was first introduced in a ‘one more thing’ moment of Elon’s 2019 Cybertruck unveiling. Billed as a perfect fit for the bed of the Cybertruck and able to charge off of the Cybertruck’s battery… this latest product is not that.

The $1,900 Cyberquad for Kids takes the look of the early Cyberquad prototype and shrinks it down… well… to kids’ size.

The Cyberquad for Kids sports a top speed of 10 mph and a maximum range of 15 miles – nothing by electric car standards, but rather impressive for a child’s toy.

Get ready for any adventure with the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars. Powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a configurable top speed of 10 mph, Cyberquad for Kids is suitable for anyone 8-years old and up. For additional product details, visit Shop FAQ.

The FAQ page reveals more details about the Cyberquad, including dimensions, charge time, and more.

Cyberquad for Kids specs

47 x 26 x 27 inches

122 lbs weight

150 lbs weight limit

Recommended age 8+

10 mph max speed

15 miles range

Also, don’t expect Supercharger speeds when recharging the Cyberquad for Kids, as it can take up to five hours to totally charge – that’s a measly three miles per hour!

The Cyberquad for Kids also doesn’t ship fully assembled. Tesla’s assembly instructions show at least 18 different parts. The kit includes the allen wrench, but otherwise, your own wrenches are required. It could be a fun building project with kids, but don’t expect to open the box on Christmas morning and have it ready to drive – especially as “Orders are not guaranteed to arrive prior to the holidays.“

With the release, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen shared a video riding the Cyberquad for Kids with his kids (and a bit later in a video, a full-size Cyberquad – look closely).

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk — Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

With a stylish light-bar and futuristic angled design, at $1,900, the Cyberquad for Kids is no doubt much cheaper than the true Cyberquad (and will certainly arrive much sooner).

If you’re interested in getting one, however, I would head over to Tesla’s shop soon. If the recently launched and sold-out Cyberwhistle or any of Tesla’s other cheaper products are anything to go by, I would expect it to sell out quite soon.

