Tesla Cyberquad is alive, new trademark application for the electric ATV

We haven’t heard anything about the Tesla Cyberquad since it was unveiled, but it is apparently still alive as the automaker applied for a new trademark application for the electric ATV.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, CEO Elon Musk had a little “one more thing” moment on stage when they brought the Tesla Cyberquad, an electric ATV, to show the payload capacity of Cybertruck’s bed. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Tesla planned on making the electric ATV available, but Musk later confirmed that it will be an option for Cybertruck buyers.

We haven’t heard a peep from Tesla about the Cyberquad since, other than a few event appearances. Hot Wheels also partnered with Tesla to make a toy version of it, but that’s about it.

It looks like Tesla still plans to bring the ATV to market, since the company applied for a trademark for ‘Cyberquad.’ The application was filed last week:

The application is to use the “Cyberquad” branding on apparel – as Tesla already applied for the vehicle trademark back in 2019.

This is Tesla’s first public move regarding Cyberquad in years and it would be surprising for them to sell apparel with the Cyberquad branding without actually bringing the vehicle to market. However, there’s no evidence of Tesla having more prototypes of the upcoming electric ATV.

The original prototype unveiled at the Cybertruck event was a Yamaha Raptor ATV converted to electric with a Zero Motorcycle powertrain. With the Cybertruck delayed to late 2022, Tesla has some time to work on bringing the vehicle to production if the plan is still to have it as an option for Cybertruck buyers.

Tesla never released specs for the electric ATV, but some maniacs couldn’t wait for Tesla and actually ended up building their own electric ATV that could accelerate up to 100 mph.

They used a Zero Motorcycle powertrain just like Tesla did for the original prototype.

