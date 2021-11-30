Quick Charge Podcast: November 30, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s Giga casting strategy to be adopted by half a dozen other automakers
- Tesla enables in-car purchases and subscriptions
- Tesla Cybertruck will have yoke steering wheel, Elon Musk says will be a ‘tech bandwagon’
- Ford likely to have more EV sales than ‘all in’ GM for 2021, analyst concludes
- Xiaomi taps Beijing as its EV headquarters alongside a new 300,000 vehicle-per-year factory
- Hennessey announces $3 million electric hypercar with 6 wheels and motors
- Factorial Energy adds investments from two more automakers to develop its solid-state EV batteries
- US voters support all-EV sales by 2030, but governments and automakers are way behind
