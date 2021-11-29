Tesla Cybertruck will have yoke steering wheel, Elon Musk says will be a ‘tech bandwagon’

Elon Musk confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will have a yoke steering wheel, and he also said that the electric pickup truck will be a “technology bandwagon.”

It could mean that it will have a better version of the new steering wheel.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, it featured a butterfly steering wheel, or what Tesla calls a “yoke” wheel.

It wasn’t that big of a deal since the vehicle was still only a prototype and production is still in the future.

But Tesla brought the yoke steering wheel to the production versions of the refreshed Model S and Model X.

It was a controversial move both due to the lack of stalks on the wheel with the inputs, like the turn signals being replaced by force touch buttons, and due to the shape, which removes space to grab the wheel.

The latter can make it more difficult to maneuver at slower speeds and when slipping on ice.

On the other hand, the only advantages are the look, which is a matter of perception, and the fact that it enables a better view of the instrument cluster.

The main complaint from Tesla buyers has been the lack of the yoke being an option, especially since Tesla has been spotted testing the new Model S with a regular wheel prior to the launch.

Now Musk was asked about the Cybertruck getting the yoke steering wheel, and he appears to confirm that it will have the yoke steering wheel:

Cybertruck is intentionally an insane technology bandwagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

The CEO added that the Cybertruck will bring a lot of new technology:

Cybertruck will reach far into a post-apocalyptic future and bring that technology to now.

He didn’t elaborate on what technology, but he seemed to give a clue regarding the steering wheel.

We thought that Tesla wouldn’t risk bringing the controversial yoke steering wheel to market without a non-linear steering curve enabled by a steer-by-wire system. Especially knowing that Tesla has been developing a steer-by-wire system.

However, as Tesla started deliveries of the new Model S Plaid last month, we were surprised to see that the wheel had a normal 14.0:1 steering ratio, and it’s proving to be impractical at lower speeds.

Musk later confirmed that Tesla is indeed working on progressive steering, but he said that it’s still years away.

Today, in connection to the yoke steering wheel, Musk did say that steer-by-wire would be “ideal”:

Variable gain (steer by wire) yoke would be ideal…

If the Cybertruck is going to be a new “technology bandwagon,” could it become Tesla’s first vehicle to get steer-by-wire?

Tesla is expected to bring the Cybertruck to market by the end of next year, but Musk said that he will give a product road map update early in 2022.

