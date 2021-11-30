Hennessey announces $3 million electric hypercar with 6 wheels and motors

Hennessey, an American car tuner better known for its gas-guzzlers, announced its first electric vehicle: a $3 million electric hypercar with six wheels powered by motors and a private jet interior.

Over the years, Hennessey has made a name in tuning Dodge Vipers, Ford Raptors, and other American classics.

In more recent years, the company has also been making its own supercars like the Venom GT, which is based on the Lotus Exige.

Those vehicles have in common that they are powered by gas-guzzling engines.

The company’s expertise has always been internal combustion engines, and while they are not ready to part ways with the technology, Hennessey sees where the industry is going and decided to take the first steps in electrification.

Today, Hennessey announced “Project Deep Space”, a $3 million six-wheel-drive all-electric hypercar.

Hennessey has created a following of petrolheads with its American cars over the years, and they weren’t so happy about the move into electrification based on the comments on the live streamed announcement:

Project Deep Space is still in early stages and all Hennessey unveiled today was a few design sketches:





There’s no shortage of electric hypercars with the Rimac Nevera, Drako GTE, Lotus Evija, and others.

But Hennessey has found ways to differentiate its own entry in the space with a six-wheel drive powered by six motors.

John Hennessey commented:

“I’ve been building some of the world’s fastest accelerating vehicles for decades, yet they have always been performance-limited by mechanical grip. Six-wheeled electric propulsion is the solution. The technology is unprecedented in this segment – both forward-thinking and innovative. Our design and engineering team is excited about embracing the future,”

The company didn’t comment on the range, but the vehicle will be almost 20-ft long, and therefore, there’s going to be space for a giant battery pack.

For the interior, Hennessey said that he wanted a “private jet experience,” so it went with a diamond configuration for the seats – allowing legroom for everyone.

The seat in the back is going to be a captain seat with a zero-gravity position.

Hennessey plans to produce only 105 units of this new electric hypercar starting in 2026.

