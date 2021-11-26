Podcast: Tesla’s ultimatum, Full Self-Driving 10.5, Mercedes-Benz EQB, more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s new ultimatum to people delaying orders, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving 10.5 update, Mercedes-Benz EQB pricing, and more.
Need more Electrek in your life? Subscribe to the Electrek Daily here.
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries
- Tesla files for Gigafactory Texas approval, reveals budget for first phase
- Tesla increases prices globally as supply chain issues persist
- Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta 10.5 update with interesting new features
- Tesla asks Full Self-Driving Beta drivers to accept being recorded in case of a crash or ‘safety risk’
- Tesla unveils $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit for Model S Plaid
- Tesla withdraws application for $1B in subsidies for German factory, Musk implies they don’t want it
- Rivian R1S and R1T customers get their delivery windows: as early as March 2022
- Mercedes-Benz launches EQB electric SUV for ~$50,000
- Mercedes-Benz teases upcoming hyper-efficient electric car with over 1,000 km (620 miles) of range
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.