Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries

Tesla has started to send an ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying their deliveries as part of a new policy change in the evolving market.

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has decided to send an ultimatum to buyers who have been delaying their deliveries for long periods of time.

Tesla is asking them to take delivery within a certain period of time, or the company will cancel the order. This applies to people who have been delaying deliveries for six months or more.

A source familiar with the matter told Electrek that it applies to a number of orders in the lows thousands in the US. So we are talking about a relatively significant number of people that Tesla is forcing to make a decision.

This policy change to put more pressure on people delaying orders comes amid a shift in the EV market in the US. In many cases, buyers can simply delay orders because they can’t afford the vehicles and can’t get approved for a loan.

Tesla gives their vehicles to other customers, and buyers can keep their orders, hoping they can accept delivery next time.

However, in some cases, buyers have been intentionally delaying orders in the US in order to take delivery next year when they expect they will have access to a new tax credit for their purchase.

Tesla potentially canceling their orders would have significant implications since the automaker greatly increased prices across its entire lineup in the US in 2021. If those buyers want to buy the vehicle next year, they would have to place a new order at the higher price.

The company has started to send automated messages to those buyers who have been delaying deliveries:

Hi [Buyer’s name], We are contacting you to offer you a final opportunity to take delivery of your [car on order] placed on [date of the order]. When we contacted you in [last delivery attempt], you requested that we delay canceling your order because you still planned to purchase the vehicle. However, our records indicate that you have not taken delivery. We sincerely hope you will choose to proceed with your order and join Tesla in accelerating the transition to sustainable energy, but we are unable to hold your order any longer if you don’t take action. To proceed with your delivery, sign in to your Tesla Account and select ‘I’m Ready’ to remove this hold by December 2, 2021. If your order remains on hold on December 2, 2021, or if your order is placed on hold again, your order will be automatically canceled and your order deposit fully refunded. We appreciate your understanding, and we hope that you will order a Tesla when the time is right for you. Best Regards,

The Tesla Team

Electrek’s Take

Tesla’s order agreement stipulates that the buyer needs to take delivery within 30 days of it being available. Therefore, Tesla has been giving these buyers plenty of wiggle room.

I know it’s frustrating for those who have been trying to secure a potential new tax credit, but Tesla is trying to clear its backlog and avoid delivery delays with the end of the year coming.

The automaker wants to make sure that it only produces vehicles for people who actually want to take delivery of them right now.

