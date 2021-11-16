Quick Charge Podcast: November 16, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) maintains $1 trillion market cap despite Musk selling more shares, Rivian reaches $145B
- Tesla (TSLA) is being sued for $162M by JPMorgan as Musk’s ‘funding secured’ tweet still haunts them
- Tesla Semi gets out for a quick charge at Megacharger amid important visit
- Faraday Future delays SEC filings amid internal review of short seller allegations
- VW halts electric vehicle production over supply chain issues
- Sibros to provide OTA connected vehicle systems for the Lightyear One SEV
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.