Tesla (TSLA) maintains $1 trillion market cap despite Musk selling more shares, Rivian reaches $145B

Tesla (TSLA) has managed to maintain its $1 trillion market cap despite CEO Elon Musk continuing to sell shares.

EV stocks are doing great, with Rivian also up – now worth north of $145 billion.

Tesla shareholders are used to a wild ride, but things have been especially wild over the last two weeks since CEO Elon Musk announced that he would sell 10% of his stake in the company.

The sale is continuing this week, and could last for several more weeks.

In a new SEC filing today, the automaker disclosed that Musk exercised another tranche of 2.1 million stock options and sold roughly half of them again. It brings the total sale of stock from Musk to around $8 billion over the last week.

He is still less than halfway through his sale if he sticks to his plan of selling 10% of his holding.

The move has been putting pressure on Tesla’s stock price, which happened to reach a new all-time high and valuation of over $1 trillion just before Musk announced the sale.

The CEO also questioned the new increase in valuation based on Hertz ordering 100,0000 Tesla vehicles.

Since Musk started selling, the stock briefly dipped below its new $1 trillion dollar valuation, but Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is up 3% today – solidifying the company’s $1 trillion market cap:

It will be interesting to see how the stock does in the next few weeks as Musk likely continues to unload more shares to cover his upcoming tax bill from new stock options.

The resistance at this level shows just how strongly the market is backing electric vehicles.

On top of Tesla’s stock, Rivian has been on a significant uptrend since going public last week. Rivian is up almost 10% today, bringing the valuation to over $145 billion:

The rise in stock price has made CEO RJ Scaringe a new billionaire, and large shareholders, like Amazon and Ford, now have a valuable stake in an emerging electric automaker.

It’s also showing a clear trend that investors are extremely bullish on the electric transition in the auto industry.

