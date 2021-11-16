GOLABS’ $190 power station delivers 60W & 30W USB-C PD ports, more in New Green Deals

If you’re looking for a solid way to power your campsite or off-grid home over the winter, GOLABS has you covered. This 256Wh portable power station delivers two USB-C ports, one at 60W and one at 30W to easily recharge your gear. On top of that, you’ll find two 110V/200W AC ports and more here for $190, which marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

GOLABS’ power station charge everything with both 60W/30W USB-C PD, AC, more

Amazon is offering the GOLABS 256Wh Portable Power Station for $189.99 shipped. Down from its $250 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With both 60W and 30W USB-C PD ports, this portable power station also delivers two 110V 200W AC outlets, dual DC outputs, two QC 3.0 USB-A ports, and a 12V outlet. This all combines to provide an all-in-one experience that easily powers your entire campsite when going off-grid. Plus, since GOLABS’ power station is compatible with solar panels, you can simple stay away from home even longer thanks to being able to use the power of the sun to recharge.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat falls to new 2021 low at $179

Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $179 shipped. Down from the usual $249 price tag, today’s offer is $20 below our previous mention from earlier this fall, a total of $70 off the going rate, and the best price of the year. This is also matching the expected Black Friday price come next week, too. Not only is today’s discount a great chance to beat the rush, but also to ensure your new smart climate control system is set up before the winter weather really sets in. Google’s Nest Learning thermostat sports a slick design that won’t be quite as big of an eye-sore on the wall as other models, with a touchscreen display to pair with its Assistant voice control.

Our exclusive discounts take up to $240 off Jackery Explorer portable power stations

Wellbots is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts across several of Jackery’s latest portable power stations. Right now, when you apply code JACK9TO5 at checkout, you’ll save 15% off with free shipping across the board. That brings our top pick of the Jackery Explorer 880 Power Station down to $679 from the usual $799 price tag you’d normally pay. Not only is that a rare discount in the first place, but amounts to $120 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 to mark a new all-time low.

Featuring a 880Wh lithium-ion battery, Jackery’s portable power station sports a 1,000W pure sine output across its three AC outlets which are just the start of the ports. Alongside a pair of USB-C slots, there’s also a pair of 2.4A USB-A inputs that pair with an LED display and convenient carrying handle. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 880 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package.

