This newly launched electric cargo bike combines a big battery with small wheels for tight spaces

The KBO Ranger electric cargo bike has just launched as the company’s first utility e-bike.

It takes on a rather Tern-esque design, opting for small diameter 20″ wheels but mounting them in a large-capacity cargo frame.

The result is a small e-bike with big cargo and passenger potential.

Smaller format e-bikes are becoming increasingly popular.

Just yesterday, Juiced Bikes unveiled its first ‘fun-sized’ e-bike that employed 20″ fat tires in a smaller than typical frame.

The day before that, Propella showed us their new Propella Mini, a minimalist 20″ wheel e-bike that weighs a mere 33 lb. (15 kg).

And of course one of the best-selling electric cargo bikes of all, the RadWagon 4, famously launched its update with smaller diameter wheels for a more nimble and space-conscious ride.

The KBO Ranger’s 20″ wheels don’t seem to limit its ability to haul big loads though, especially thanks to the rear rack’s 120 lb. (54 kg) weight rating. The entire bike is rated for 400 lb. (181 kg).

The rear rack, which is included as standard equipment, also comes with a matching set of floorboards (not pictured) to turn the Ranger into a passenger-carrying electric bike.

The front of the bike includes a basket mount for even more cargo space, though that basket is an optional accessory.

The rigid front fork doesn’t offer any suspension, though that is fairly common in the cargo e-bike market. Instead, the 3-inch wide tires offer a bit of cushion for the ride.

The rear hub motor is rated for 750W continuous and a peak power rating of 900W. The battery is a rather large pack at 48V 17.5Ah and 840 Wh of capacity. KBO says that should be good for a maximum range of 60 miles (96 km). We’d expect that to result in closer to 30-40 miles (50-64 km) on throttle-only riding, if experience is any indication.

Mechanical disc brakes bring the bike to a stop, while a set of included fenders should keep riders dry and protected from road spray.



















Other components that should interest prospective riders include a sturdy center stand, front and rear lighting with included brake light function, LCD backlit display, saddle with built-in handle for maneuvering the bike while parked, wooden rack platform, 7-speed Shimano transmission, and 48V3A quick charger.

The KBO Ranger is priced at $1,699 and is now available for pre-order in either gray or orange colorways, though the first units won’t ship until January.

We’ve had some experience with KBO in the past, including recently reviewing the KBO Breeze commuter e-bike. We found it to be a simple yet nicely performing city bike that was both comfortable and responsive, though the pedal assist was slightly laggy – a common affliction in e-bikes with cadence-based pedal assist sensors. And at $1,499, it was quite affordable for an effective commuter e-bike.

Check out our review video of KBO’s Breeze commuter e-bike below, and stay tuned for more news and reviews about the upcoming KBO Ranger as soon as it becomes available.

