Quick Charge Podcast: November 9, 2021

- Tesla (TSLA) stock plummets, is Elon Musk starting to sell? His brother got $100 million out
- Tesla starts retrofit program for cameras on older vehicles with ‘Full Self-Driving’
- Elon Musk is linked to a massive land grab next to Tesla Gigafactory Austin
- Check out the Ford F-150 Lightning up close with a 3D, AR experience through Google
- Geely’s Farizon Auto unveils ‘Homtruck’ electric semi for global market in 2024
- GAC Aion to launch LX Plus SUV in China with over 620 miles of range
- The number of US electric vehicles grows from 16K to 2 million in 10 years
