Elon Musk is linked to a massive land grab next to Tesla Gigafactory Austin

Elon Musk is personally linked to a new massive land grab that happens to be next to Tesla Gigafactory Austin, though it might not be for Tesla itself.

Tesla already owns more land in Austin than anywhere else.

When the automaker decided to build its Gigafactory Texas just outside the city, it bought a 2,000-acre piece of land for roughly $100 million.

The company then acquired an additional few hundreds of acres around the site over the following months.

The site is expected to be large enough to build its giant vehicle factory to produce Model Y, Model 3, Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, and other future models.

It will also host a battery cell factory, and it is more than big enough to receive Tesla’s next headquarters now that the automaker is officially moving them to Texas.

Now Tesla CEO Elon Musk is linked to another land acquisition next to Tesla Gigafactory Texas site, but he is personally linked – meaning it’s not necessarily linked to Tesla.

The Austin Business Journal reports between 300 and 620 acres of land the other side of the Colorado river next to the Tesla land has recently changed hands to Horse Ranch LLC:

“Property records filed with the Travis County Clerk’s office indicate that a group called Horse Ranch LLC purchased up to 620 acres earlier this year from William McMorris Jr. and his wife, Susan, and Barbara Gill, on behalf of the estate of Robert Gill Jr. However, it wasn’t immediately clear exactly how many acres were transferred. Records filed with Travis Central Appraisal District corroborate some of the land purchases, though it only shows nearly 300 acres tied to Horse Ranch LLC.”

Jared Birchall, who manages Elon Musk’s family office, is listed as the manager of Horse Ranch LLC.

Musk also controls several other companies that are expanding into the Austin area, including The Boring Company, Neuralink, and SpaceX.

The land could be used by any of those companies.

It could also be preserved as Musk has been talking about Tesla building an ”ecological paradise” at the site of Gigafactory Texas.

