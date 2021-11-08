Segway’s refurb. Ninebot ES1 Gen2 e-scooter is more affordable at $255, more in New Green Deals

Ready to ditch walking to and from work or the store? Well, Segway’s Ninebot ES1 Gen2 electric scooter is a great way to do just that. Today’s deal makes the already low-cost option even more affordable, dropping down to $255 from its original going rate of $549. With the ability to ride for up to 15 miles on a single charge, it’s a great way to traverse your city without using any gas, oil, or effort. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Segway’s budget-focused Ninebot ES1 Gen2 Electric Scooter travels 15 miles on a charge

Woot is offering a selection of Segway electric scooters priced from $255 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our favorite deal here is the Ninebot ES1 Gen2 Electric Scooter for $255. Down from its original price of $549, today’s deal drops an additional $5 off our previous mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Electric scooters are a great way to traverse your city’s streets without using any gas or oil during your travels. Taking the Ninebot ES1 Gen2 around a city can be more convenient and fun than driving or walking to our destination. Having your own means you can easily travel up to 15 miles on a single charge while going up to 15MPH, which is more than enough for shorter commutes. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Amazon takes 30% off Greenworks outdoor electric mowers, leaf blowers, more from $49

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is taking 30% off a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric power tools. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering deep off-season discounts, a top pick is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower with Brushless Drill/Driver at $279.99. Down from $400, you’re looking at $120 in savings alongside a new all-time low at $20 below our previous mention. Prep for next year’s lawn care by bringing this discounted mower from Greenworks into your kit. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 4Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge. Plus, you’re also getting a bundled drill/driver that’s compatible with the Greenworks ecosystem. We recently took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Take a Rad Power e-bike around town with $100 off in early Black Friday deals

Rad Power Bikes is getting in on the early Black Friday festivities with $100 off various clearance models. You’ll find the RadCity Step-Thru 3, RadCity 4, RadRover Step-Thru 1, and RadRover 5 all on sale for $100 off their respective prices. The deals start at $1,499 and go up to $1,599 depending on the model you choose. Rad Power is constantly one of our favorite brands for e-bikes. You’ll find that 45 miles (or more) of travel is available on a single charge with each discounted bike, and all present the same 750W hub motor to propel you forward.

