Save $80 on ROCKPALS 120W solar panel with 18W USB-C, more in New Green Deals

ROCKPALS has you covered for off-grid adventures when you bring the company’s 120W/18V portable solar panel along. It has built-in USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 as well as 18W USB-C so you can power portable devices without any extra gear. Alongside that, with the ability to connect two together for additional power, you won’t miss out on a thing even when off-grid. Today’s deal shaves $80 off its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

ROCKPALS 120W solar panel delivers 18W USB-C, more for $80 off

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120W/18V Portable Solar Panel with 18W USB-C for $219.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is an $80 discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this model. Ready to deliver up to 120W over DC as well as USB-A with QuickCharge 3.0 and 18W USB-C, this solar panel does it all. You can even connect two together for double the power, allowing an external battery to recharge even faster. Whether you’re outfitting a camper, off-site shed, or just want to power your campsite, this solar panel is a great choice all around.

NEXPOWER portable power station has 60W USB-C PD, dual 110V AC, more for $200

NEXPOWER-US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 296Wh Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $50 from its normal going rate, this matches the second-best price that we’ve tracked for this power station at Amazon. You’ll find dual 110V grounded plugs capable of 300W combined output alongside a 60W USB-C Power Delivery port, two 2.5A USB-A, and even QuickCharge 3.0 support for a well-rounded port selection here. The 296Wh capacity means you’ll be able to easily run a campsite or even your home’s necessary items should the power goes out. Plus, it can be recharged via your home’s AC, USB-C, or solar, making it easy to top off the battery after using it.

The HyperScrambler 2 can travel over 100 miles on a single charge at $200 off

Juiced Bikes is offering a deal on its HyperScrambler 2 E-Bike for $2,799 shipped. This is a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all year. Ready to ride up to 30 MPH for 100 miles or more, this electric bike offers some insane features that most others can’t match. Thanks to the two 52V/19.2Ah batteries, you’ll have nearly 2,000Wh of total capacity, which is where the extreme range and speed come from. There’s integrated turn signals, brake lights, a head light, and even 1A USB port so you can charge your phone while riding. We took a closer look at the HyperScrambler 2 in our hands-on review, where we try to decipher whether it’s an e-bike or e-moto. Keep reading for additional e-bike deals.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.