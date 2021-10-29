Tesla recalls about 2,700 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over a suspension issue

Tesla confirmed to the NHTSA that it is recalling 2,791 2020-2021 Model Y and 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles over a suspension issue.

The automaker describes the problem in a filing with the NHTSA:

“The front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen, allowing the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame.”

And it describes the solution:

“Tesla Service will tighten or replace the lateral link fasteners as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 24, 2021. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-21-31-003.”

While the notification letters are due by the end of the year, Tesla has already started sending emails to notify affected owners.

At the same time, Tesla issued a recall over an airbag issue, but it apparently affects just two units:

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Model 3 vehicles. The left and/or right side curtain air bag may have been improperly secured to the roof rail, which could result in a twisted air bag. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 214, “Side Impact Protection” and 226, “Ejection Mitigation.”

Tesla is also bringing those cars back to service.

