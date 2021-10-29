Podcast: Hertz orders a ton of Tesla cars, TSLA is worth a trillion, Toyota unveils its first BEV, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Hertz’s order of up to 200,000 Tesla cars, TSLA being worth a trillion, Toyota’s unveiling of its first BEV, and more.
- Hertz orders 100,000 Teslas, the single-largest EV purchase ever, with Tom Brady campaign
- Elon Musk confirms Tesla didn’t give Hertz discount on 100k EV order, questions TSLA surge over it
- Uber drivers are going to have access to 50,000 Tesla vehicles for rent through Hertz
- Tesla order could double to 200,000 Model 3s to satisfy deal with Uber, says Hertz CEO
- Tesla (TSLA) reaches $1 trillion valuation
- Tesla’s upcoming new car paint colors revealed in its app update
- Tesla launches remote sentry mode live view as new premium connectivity feature
- First look at Tesla’s Sentry Mode live view that lets you scare people away with voice modifier
- Elon Musk announces Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.4 update as rollout slows down
- Panasonic unveils its Tesla 4680 battery cell, production to start next year
- $12,500 electric vehicle incentive survives Biden’s updated ‘Build Back Better’ proposal
- Toyota unveils its first all-electric car: the bZ4X, an electric SUV packed with cool features
- Lucid announces start of Air electric sedan deliveries on October 30
