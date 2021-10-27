Lucid announces start of Air electric sedan deliveries on October 30

Lucid announced today that it will start deliveries of its Air electric sedan on October 30.

This is a very important milestone for the company.

After years of delays, Lucid finally got its ducks in a row over the last year and the financial backing to build its factory in Arizona.

It has been aiming to start deliveries by the end of the year, and now it looks like it will achieve this goal.

Today, Lucid announced that it plans to hold an event on October 30 to deliver the first units, Dream Edition, of its first vehicle, the Lucid Air:

“Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced initial customer deliveries of the Dream Edition launch versions of Lucid Air, which sets new benchmarks in range and efficiency for electric vehicles. The first group of Dream Edition reservation holders are invited to take delivery of their vehicles on Saturday, October 30. Highlights will be shared on Lucid’s social media channels throughout the weekend. The Dream Delivery event follows the company’s start of production last month at Lucid’s factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, the first greenfield, dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing facility in North America.”

On top of the delivery event, Lucid says that the new owners will embark on a “Lucid Rally” with some of the automaker’s leadership to showcase the Air.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group, commented on the announcement:

“Creating the Lucid Air has truly been a labor of love, with customer deliveries representing the culmination of years of endeavor from the entire Lucid team. So I’m truly excited to hand the keys to our first dear customers and accompany them on an inaugural drive through the iconic California countryside.”

The Lucid Air will become the first electric car with a range of over 500 miles to be delivered.

Here are the specs of the first three versions of the car:

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Dream Edition Range Grand Touring Battery Pack(Total capacity) 118 kWh 118 kWh 112 kWh Range 19″ wheels 471 mi 520 mi 516 mi 21″ wheels 451 mi 481 mi 469 mi Efficiency 19″ wheels 4.0 mi/kWh 4.4 mi/kWh 4.6 mi/kWh 21″ wheels 3.8 mi kWh 4.0 mi/kWh 4.1 mi/kWh Drivetrain Layout Dual Motor, AWD Dual Motor, AWD Dual Motor, AWD Power (Combined) 1,111 hp 933 hp 800 hp Torque (Combined) 1,025 lb-ft 1,025 lb-ft 885 lb-ft Acceleration0-60 mph*60-130 mph* 2.42 sec4.82 sec 2.74 sec6.93 sec 3.0 sec7.41 sec Quarter Mile* 9.67 sec @ 149.87 mph 10.24 sec @ 132.90 mph 10.7 sec @ 127.56 mph Top Speed 168 mph 168 mph 168 mph Curb Weight 19″ wheels 5,203 lbs 5,203 lbs 5,203 lbs 21″ wheels 5,236 lbs 5,236 lbs 5,236 lbs

Lucid plans to deliver only 520 Lucid Air Dream Editions before moving to deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring versions.

Less expensive Touring and Pure models are anticipated for delivery to customers during 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.