Tesla launches remote sentry mode live view as new premium connectivity feature

- Oct. 27th 2021 10:30 am PT

0

Tesla has released a new software update launching the promised remote sentry mode live view from its mobile app.

It’s being introduced as a new premium connectivity feature, which requires a $10 per month subscription.

Since launching Sentry Mode, an integrated surveillance system inside Tesla’s vehicles using the Autopilot cameras around the car, Tesla has been talking about leveraging the feature to enable a remote live view through the same feature.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla set the stage for the feature in an update to its mobile app just a few weeks ago.

Now Tesla started pushing the feature, now called “Sentry Mode Live Camera Access,” in a new vehicle software update (2021.36.8).

The automaker wrote in the release notes:

You can now remotely view your car’s surroundings when parked to confirm the safety of your environment before returning to your car. Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla. To enable or disable tap Controls > Safety & Security.

For now, it looks like the feature is only available on iOS devices with the latest version of the Tesla app.

It’s not clear when it will be available to Android users.

Tesla also noted that the feature is only available for Tesla owners with a “Premium Connectivity” subscription.

Premium Connectivity was introduced in 2018 to package some of Tesla’s more bandwidth-heavy features into a $10 a month subscription.

All Tesla vehicles come with the package standard for a period of time before you have to start paying or you decide to give up features like satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization, in-car streaming music and media, and an internet browser.

Last week, we reported that Tesla shortened the free period of time to just a month for all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Now the automaker makes the package more attractive by adding another feature to it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger