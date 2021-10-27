Tesla launches remote sentry mode live view as new premium connectivity feature

Tesla has released a new software update launching the promised remote sentry mode live view from its mobile app.

It’s being introduced as a new premium connectivity feature, which requires a $10 per month subscription.

Since launching Sentry Mode, an integrated surveillance system inside Tesla’s vehicles using the Autopilot cameras around the car, Tesla has been talking about leveraging the feature to enable a remote live view through the same feature.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla set the stage for the feature in an update to its mobile app just a few weeks ago.

Now Tesla started pushing the feature, now called “Sentry Mode Live Camera Access,” in a new vehicle software update (2021.36.8).

The automaker wrote in the release notes:

You can now remotely view your car’s surroundings when parked to confirm the safety of your environment before returning to your car. Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla. To enable or disable tap Controls > Safety & Security.

For now, it looks like the feature is only available on iOS devices with the latest version of the Tesla app.

It’s not clear when it will be available to Android users.

Tesla also noted that the feature is only available for Tesla owners with a “Premium Connectivity” subscription.

Premium Connectivity was introduced in 2018 to package some of Tesla’s more bandwidth-heavy features into a $10 a month subscription.

All Tesla vehicles come with the package standard for a period of time before you have to start paying or you decide to give up features like satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization, in-car streaming music and media, and an internet browser.

Last week, we reported that Tesla shortened the free period of time to just a month for all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Now the automaker makes the package more attractive by adding another feature to it.

