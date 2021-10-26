Tesla’s upcoming new car paint colors revealed in its app update

Tesla has a trio of new car paint colors coming, something the automaker hasn’t done in years.

The new colors were revealed in Tesla’s latest mobile app update.

Tesla buyers have been teased about new factory colors for years now, but it might finally happen soon.

Back in the early days of the Model S, Tesla used to offer a variety of colors, but the automaker decided to streamline options, and it now offers only a handful of color options that have remained the same for the last few years.

CEO Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla finally releasing new colors, but it has been linked to a new “most-advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin.

The CEO talked about new multi-layered paints:

“Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.“

Musk said that Tesla is working on a new “deep crimson red” that is becoming his favorite feature.

The color was spotted on Musk’s personal Model S last year – pictured above.

It was also spotted on a Model S body at Tesla’s Fremont factory earlier this year.

Now we learn of new colors coming to Tesla vehicles thanks to some internet sleuths snooping around the new Tesla mobile app update:

-New models are being added to the app, like stop lights, seems like the mobile app is going to be basically showing exactly what the car is at some point -New paint jobs pic.twitter.com/qaUodrZDuh — Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) October 26, 2021

It lists three new colors, including the ‘Deep Crimson’ previously announced by Musk:

Deep Crimson Multicoat

Abyss Blue Multicoat

Mercury Silver Metallic

A Twitter user going by ‘Tesla_Adri‘ produced a visual representation of the colors:

Now the question is when those colors will be available and on which models. Another remaining question is what factories will these color cars be produced at, since Musk previously linked the new colors to Tesla’s new paint shop at Gigafactory Berlin.

Tesla is expected to start production of an updated version of the Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin by the end of the year.

