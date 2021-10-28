Elon Musk announces Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.4 update as rollout slows down

Elon Musk has announced the upcoming release of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta 10.4 update as Tesla slows down the rollout.

Earlier this week, Tesla started rolling out Full Self-Driving Beta 10.3.

The update came after a false start last weekend when Tesla pushed the update with some problems and ended up reverting back to 10.2.

Today, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla is going to slow down the rate of the rollout of new FSD Beta updates:

“Note, we will slow down the upload rate of releases going forward. First from QA fleet to employee cars for a day, then slowly releasing at ~1000 cars/hr to external beta on Friday afternoon.”

The fleet of FSD Beta owners right now is small enough that it shouldn’t take more than a day at that rate, but the beta is still expanding.

Musk said that the next update, FSD Beta 10.4, is coming next Friday (Nov 5) and it will expand the beta to people who have a safety score of 98 or higher:

“Tentative plan is 98 and above starts uploading Friday afternoon next week. If we see any concerns, uploads will pause while we investigate, so might take a few days before everyone with 98 safety gets beta 10.4. 10.4 improves left turns across fast traffic and stopping for gates.”

As a reminder, while the package is called “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) and comes with the promise of eventually enabling that capability, it currently doesn’t provide an actual full self-driving system.

Tesla FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets by simply entering a location in the navigation system, but it is still considered a level 2 driver assist system since it requires driver supervision at all times. The driver remains responsible for the vehicle and needs to keep their hands on the steering wheel, ready to take control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.