Quick Charge Podcast: October 26, 2021

- Tesla’s upcoming new car paint colors revealed in its app update
- Tesla to help Jaguar Land Rover avoid fines in Europe with CO2 pool
- Tesla releases Dojo whitepaper, Elon Musk teases as ‘more important than it may seem’
- Elon Musk confirms Tesla didn’t give Hertz discount on 100k EV order, questions TSLA surge over it
- Hyundai Mobis unveils successful ‘e-corner’ wheel module with crab driving and 0º turns
- GM announced the deployment of 40,000 new EV chargers, but it sticks to level 2
- Panasonic to provide batteries for Canoo’s upcoming Lifestyle Vehicle
- Lion Electric receives conditional PO for 1,000 electric school buses, the largest fleet in North America
- Alaska Air and ZeroAvia are developing a 500-mile range hydrogen-electric plane
