Quick Charge Podcast: October 18, 2021

- Tesla adds solar panels back to its referral program with $300 award
- Tesla drops claim that solar roof tiles are ‘3x stronger than standard tiles’
- Tesla tests new Model S Plaid prototype with stunning active aero-brake spoiler
- Refreshed Tesla Model X with gorgeous interior delivered to customers [Video]
- Tesla is back to a full vehicle lineup, but delivery timelines slip up to almost a year
- Gruber Motors catches on fire again, several more Tesla Roadsters are lost
- Stellantis and LG Energy are going to open a joint ‘gigafactory’ in North America
- NIO Day 2021 to be held in December amid plenty of new model rumors
- The cheapest EV in the world has landed in the US – here’s what it’s like
