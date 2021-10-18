Tesla drops claim that solar roof tiles are ‘3x stronger than standard tiles’

Tesla has updated the solar roof webpage and dropped the claim that its tiles are “3x stronger than standard tiles”.

The company is trying to ramp up solar roof production and installations, but not without issues.

Solar Roof has been one of Tesla’s toughest products to bring to production and one of the main problems has been validating the durability of the tiles.

Since the roof needs to last a long time and the glass tiles are novel, the automaker needed to do some extended testing to make sure they would last a long time or at least as long as the 25-year warranty.

But Tesla reassured a lot of people by claiming that its tiles are “3x stronger than standard tiles”:

“Solar Roof tiles are more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles and are engineered for all-weather protection. With a 25-year warranty, Solar Roof tiles will continue to produce clean energy for your home for decades to come.”

Tesla made the claim with this short accompanying video of a Tesla solar tile and two regular tiles being hit by a hammer:

However, at some point during the last week of September, Tesla dropped the claim from its website after an update:





The automaker still has the same video on the website, but it now comes with a different note on durability without the “3x stronger” claim:

“Solar Roof tiles are durable, strong and engineered for all-weather protection. With a 25-year warranty, Solar Roof tiles will continue to produce clean energy for your home for decades to come.”

It’s unclear why Tesla has backed away from that claim.

The Tesla Solar Roof has proved quite strong in real-world tough conditions before.

We previously reported on how Tesla Solar Roof fared against a hailstorm with baseball-size hailstones and the results were impressive.

As we recently reported, Tesla has now expanded solar roof installation to all of the US.

