Tesla tests new Model S Plaid prototype with stunning active aero-brake spoiler

- Oct. 18th 2021 6:56 am PT

Tesla has been spotted testing a new Model S Plaid prototype with a stunning new deployable aero-brake spoiler.

After Porsche brought its brand-new Taycan electric car at the Nürburgring racetrack to break a record in 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to use the famous proving grounds for the electric automaker’s own latest performance vehicle.

Tesla started testing early Model S Plaid prototypes at the track and achieved some impressive lap times.

The vehicle was delayed, and it didn’t launch until two years later.

Earlier this year, after starting deliveries of the new Model S, Tesla brought the Model S Plaid back to Nürburgring and completed a 7:35.579 lap, which was good enough for a production electric car record.

We say “production” electric car because the vehicle was stock.

Now it looks like Tesla is back testing the Model S Plaid at the famous racetrack, but this time the automaker is having fun with a modified version:

Tesla was seen testing two vehicles. One appeared to be the same or similar to the one that achieved the record in September.

Another one, in blue, had several new features including new wheels and tires, a new lip in the front, and an active spoiler.

Tesla has been seen testing a bunch of different spoilers on Model S Plaid prototypes over the last few years, including some active ones, but this one seemed the more advanced so far.

It is even seen being used as an aero-brake at around 3:00 in the video.

Along with being the most advanced, it is also the best integrated into the Model S, which could hint at an actual production version of this deployable spoiler.

With such incredible performance out of the Model S Plaid like 0-60 mph in less than two seconds and a quarter-mile in nine seconds, Tesla has been expected to release a track package for the vehicle.

We might be seeing an early version of a Model S Plaid with track package in this video.

It’s either that or Tesla is just going all out to try to beat another record on the Nürburgring racetrack.

