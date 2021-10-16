Refreshed Tesla Model X with gorgeous interior delivered to customers [video]

It looks like today’s the first day of deliveries for the refreshed Model X at a very small event where a handful of vehicles were delivered to new customers. Let’s take a peek inside!

TMC Forum user sunnyvaletree uploaded the above image of the delivery and added a short video below of the event and the inside of his new car.

The dashboard is very similar to the refreshed Model S with obvious Model X differences including huge glass windshield, taller space, Falcon Wing doors, etc. The examples at this event seem to be 6 seat versions. We have yet to witness and 5 or 7 seat Model X refreshes.

This particular model build was close to $100,000 and delivered after 2:00 Fremont time.

In addition, Tesla now has a Vimeo video up on the walkthrough of the nex Model X.

Currently Model X lead times are significant with Long Range estimated at almost a year out -September 2022 with Plaid set for a still long lead time of July 2022.

Some Model X Plaids were also seen in Fremont with what looked like new brakes (as well as near Space X in Los Angeles):







In related news, Tesla stopped offering wood trims for Model S Plaid today. It is unclear if this is a permanent decision or something provoked by supplies shortages.

What do you think of the new Model X interior? Worth the wait?

