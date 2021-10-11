Quick Charge Podcast: October 11, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) takes over HP’s campus in California despite moving HQ out of state
- Tesla officially starts its ‘wider release’ of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US
- Tesla Gigafest Berlin on the ground [Gallery]
- Tesla unveils new structural battery pack with 4680 cells in Gigafactory Berlin tour
- Tesla announces a new ‘Gigabeer’ with Cybertruck-inspired bottle, because why not?
- Mustang Mach-E GT Performance first drive
- Foxconn’s first electric ‘Foxtron’ car has been spotted ahead of unveiling
- Penske dips its toe into electric with five Navistar International eMV trucks
