Foxconn’s first electric ‘Foxtron’ car has been spotted ahead of unveiling

Foxconn, best known as Apple’s iPhone manufacturer, has been working on electric cars and now its first vehicle has been spotted ahead of the unveiling.

It’s being marketed under the Foxtron brand.

The company has been making a lot of moves in the EV space lately.

Last year, it had developed a platform of open-source hardware and software for EV manufacturing and was working to develop a solid-state battery by 2024.

Earlier this month, Foxconn even purchased most of Lordstown’s factory in Ohio to produce electric vehicles.

Furthermore, the manufacturing giant is also building a big factory in Wisconsin and it is expected to produce electric vehicles there.

Now the first Foxtron-branded electric vehicle was spotted as it is being shipped for its unveiling (pictures via Autohome):

The vehicle appears to be a crossover or even a wagon-style car. The image also shows that it has a large screen behind the steering wheel.

It is expected to be unveiled at an event on October 18 along with two other models.

Previous reports have stated that Foxconn aims to start volume production of the new Foxtron electric vehicles in the US and in Thailand in 2023.

We should learn more about those plans next week.

On top of its plan to sell its own electric vehicles, Foxconn is known to be in talks to produce electric vehicles for Lordstown, Fisker, and even potentially Apple.

