Penske dips its toe into electric with five Navistar International eMV trucks

Reading, Pennsylvania-based truck-rental giant Penske Leasing is taking delivery of five of Navistar’s International eMV Series medium-duty full battery-electric trucks. This is Navistar’s first US delivery of the series’ trucks.

This truly is a drop in the bucket, seeing how Penske’s fleet consists of more than 50,000 vehicles. But if the company proceeds with electrification, it could make a huge impact on reducing truck emissions.

Penske plans to operate its new electric trucks at various US locations. The company wants to evaluate the operation of electric trucks in real-world situations. The company is expanding its electrified fleet – but doesn’t yet specify how it’s going to do that – and is evaluating important related technologies in order to achieve zero emissions.

Navistar announced the launch of the International eMV Series full battery-electric trucks in Long Beach, California, at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo last month.

Key features of the new eMV, which is available in four wheelbase options, include:

210 kWh battery pack

135-mile range

Electric drive motor

Three levels of regen braking

AC/DC charging and capability with up to 125 kWh DC fast charge

VTG capability and a new full digital display

Detailed specs can be found here.

Navistar’s recommended Level 2 AC charging station is suitable for overnight charging and provides roughly 19.2 kWh of power. The DC Fast Charge station option provides up to 125 kWh of power. The Fast Charge station also has the capability to provide multiple power options.

Dan Kayser, group vice president, national accounts, at Navistar, said:

We are pleased to be partnering with Penske to take delivery of five of our earliest production eMV Series full battery electric trucks. This is truly a first step in our collective journey to grow the fleet of zero-emissions vehicles. These vehicles will be manufactured on the same assembly lines that currently produce International diesel-powered vehicles.

