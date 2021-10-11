Tesla announces a new ‘Gigabeer’ with Cybertruck-inspired bottle, because why not?

Tesla announced a new “Gigabeer” with Cybertruck-inspired bottle that it plans to sell out of its factory in Germany.

From a fart machine inside Tesla vehicles to flamethrowers, Elon Musk has had plenty of strange ideas that sounded like jokes but became reality.

Back in 2018, Musk poked fun at Tesla haters with an April Fool’s joke about the company going bankrupt.

As part of the joke, Musk wrote that he was found “passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquila’ bottles,” the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.

Later, he said that Tesla actually plans to launch its own tequila, and they did it last year – selling out in a matter of hours.

Now when talking about the Gigafactory Berlin project, Musk said that Tesla would have its own beer.

During the GigaFest event last weekend, Musk held a presentation about Gigafactory Berlin and confirmed that Tesla will make a “Gigabeer”:

The CEO was discussing some of Tesla’s plans to make life easier and more fun for employees at Gigafactory Berlin, which is expected to employ as many as 10,000 people.

He discussed the fact that Tesla is building a train station at the factory to help with commuting, and they are going to cover the walls of the plant with street art.

Then the CEO confirmed, “We are going to have a beer,” and revealed this image:

Like with the Tesla Tequila, it looks like the container is more important than the contents.

The tequila was released in partnership with an alcohol branding company and wasn’t on sale for long, but it came in a cool-looking lighting bolt bottle, which Tesla is now still selling as a decanter.

Now with Gigabeer, it looks like Tesla was inspired by the lines of the Cybertruck for the bottle.

The CEO didn’t release any more details about Tesla’s upcoming beer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.