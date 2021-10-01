Podcast: Rivian R1T electric pickup first drive, Lucid Air production, Tesla FSD Beta, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including our first Rivian R1T electric pickup drive, Lucid starting Air production, Tesla FSD Beta slowly moving to a wider release, and more.
- Rivian R1T first drive: Easily the best pickup I’ve ever driven, both off road and on
- Lucid rolls first customer Air EVs off AMP-1 assembly line, Dream Editions to deliver in late October
- First look and test-drive with the Lucid Air Dream Edition: An addictively speedy work of art
- Ford announces giant new electric pickup truck factory plus three new battery gigafactories
- 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with more usable battery capacity and longer range
- Elon Musk: ‘This will be Tesla’s (TSLA) most intense delivery week ever’
- Tesla plans to add ~1,000 new Full Self-Driving Beta testers per day based on ‘safety score’
- Tesla tells Full Self-Driving beta testers to share ‘selectively’ and ‘a lot of people want them to fail’
- Elon Musk says Tesla shouldn’t have an NDA for its Full Self-Driving Beta
- A handful of new Tesla Model X SUVs spotted as deliveries are delayed
- Tesla Cyberquad is alive, new trademark application for the electric ATV
