2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with more usable battery capacity and longer range

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is going to come with more usable battery capacity, resulting in a longer range, according to the new order guide.

Battery packs have an overall energy capacity and a usable capacity. The usable capacity is the energy that the car can use to power itself. The difference between the total capacity and the usable capacity is called a buffer and it is used to protect the pack from excessive wear.

Legacy automakers going into the electric vehicle business have tended to be overly careful with the battery packs in their first electric cars. They tend to have a big buffer, which negatively affects the efficiency since you carry a big part of the battery pack that you are not using.

However, after a few years, some automakers appear to become more comfortable with their battery packs and they start unlocking some of that capacity. We have seen it happen with the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-tron.

Now it looks like it’s happening with Ford and its Mustang Mach-E.

The 2022 Mustang Mach-E Order Guide has leaked on the Mach-E forum and it shows a bump in usable energy capacity in both battery packs:

– Standard range is now 70 kWh usable (up from 68kWh in the 2021MY vehicles)

– Extended range is now 91 kWh usable (up from 88kWh in the 2021MY vehicle)

We contacted Ford about those changes and we will update if we get an answer.

This change should result in an increase in range of about 10 miles across the lineup – increasing the range of the higher-end version to over 300 miles on a single charge.

The new 2022 version also introduces a few changes of color and interior package options. The new 2022 Mustang Mach-E is expected to arrive at dealerships toward the end of the year.

Here’s the full order guide for the new version of the electric SUV:

