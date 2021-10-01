A handful of new Tesla Model X SUVs spotted as deliveries are delayed

Tesla missed its deadline to deliver the Model X in Q3 2021, but a handful of units of the new electric SUVs were spotted in Fremont factory.

It gives some hope that deliveries might start soon.

After Tesla unveiled the new refreshed Model S and Model X earlier this year, the focus was on the Model S, which was both in greater need of a refresh and was prioritized for production and deliveries.

At the time, Tesla planned to quickly start Model S deliveries, ramp up production, and then focus on Model X in Q3.

Tesla just finished its Q3 yesterday and no Model X buyer reported taking delivery of the new SUV.

It’s not too surprising since production of the new Model S was also significantly delayed as they only started in June and many buyers have been reporting long delivery timelines.

But there’s hope that new Model X deliveries would start relatively soon as a handful of new units were spotted in a delivery lot in Fremont (via @SawyerMerritt):

Tesla has yet to receive its official EPA ranges for the new versions of the Model X, but these new units are in a lot that Tesla generally uses for shipping to delivery centers, which could mean that approval for deliveries could be around the corner.

The automaker is expected to have a long backlog of Model X orders, considering it is approaching on a year without producing new units of its flagship electric SUV.

For people placing new orders now in the US, Tesla is currently giving an estimated delivery timeline of May-June 2022 for both the Model X Long Range and Model X Plaid.

These delivery timelines for new orders were just pushed from March-April 2022.

Tesla is expected to start deliveries with the Plaid version, which comes with Tesla’s new tri-motor powertrain enabling a 0-60 acceleration in just 2.5 seconds and a range of 340 miles on a single charge.

It starts at $120,000 before option and incentives.

The Long Range version has a dual motor powertrain and lower performance, but it is expected to get an EPA range of 360 miles on a single charge.

This version starts at $100,000.

Like the new Model S, the new Model X also comes with an updated interior design with the yoke steering wheel and a second-row display powered by a gaming computer.

