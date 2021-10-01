A handful of new Tesla Model X SUVs spotted as deliveries are delayed

- Oct. 1st 2021 3:19 am PT

0

Tesla missed its deadline to deliver the Model X in Q3 2021, but a handful of units of the new electric SUVs were spotted in Fremont factory.

It gives some hope that deliveries might start soon.

After Tesla unveiled the new refreshed Model S and Model X earlier this year, the focus was on the Model S, which was both in greater need of a refresh and was prioritized for production and deliveries.

At the time, Tesla planned to quickly start Model S deliveries, ramp up production, and then focus on Model X in Q3.

Tesla just finished its Q3 yesterday and no Model X buyer reported taking delivery of the new SUV.

It’s not too surprising since production of the new Model S was also significantly delayed as they only started in June and many buyers have been reporting long delivery timelines.

But there’s hope that new Model X deliveries would start relatively soon as a handful of new units were spotted in a delivery lot in Fremont (via @SawyerMerritt):

Tesla has yet to receive its official EPA ranges for the new versions of the Model X, but these new units are in a lot that Tesla generally uses for shipping to delivery centers, which could mean that approval for deliveries could be around the corner.

The automaker is expected to have a long backlog of Model X orders, considering it is approaching on a year without producing new units of its flagship electric SUV.

For people placing new orders now in the US, Tesla is currently giving an estimated delivery timeline of May-June 2022 for both the Model X Long Range and Model X Plaid.

These delivery timelines for new orders were just pushed from March-April 2022.

Tesla is expected to start deliveries with the Plaid version, which comes with Tesla’s new tri-motor powertrain enabling a 0-60 acceleration in just 2.5 seconds and a range of 340 miles on a single charge.

It starts at $120,000 before option and incentives.

The Long Range version has a dual motor powertrain and lower performance, but it is expected to get an EPA range of 360 miles on a single charge.

This version starts at $100,000.

Like the new Model S, the new Model X also comes with an updated interior design with the yoke steering wheel and a second-row display powered by a gaming computer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X

The Tesla Model X is the first all-electric SUV and the second vehicle released on Tesla's second generation platform.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger