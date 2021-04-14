Audi unveils production version of e-tron Q4 electric SUV with over 300 miles of range

- Apr. 14th 2021 1:15 pm ET

Audi is unveiling today the production version of the e-tron Q4 and e-tron Q4 Sportsback, the German brand’s latest electric SUV.

It is expected to expand Audi’s electric vehicle lineup to a new and less expensive segment.

The original concept for the Audi Q4 e-tron was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019.

Audi quickly confirmed that a production version of the vehicle will launch “at the end of 2020.”

It is exciting for the potential to be a much higher-volume EV than the e-tron.

The Q4 e-tron is in the smaller SUV segment, and it is based on VW’s MEB platform, which should result in a lower price and higher production capacity.

They are a bit late to unveil the production version, but it is now finally coming.

Last month, Audi unveiled the interior of the production Q4 e-tron with many features, and now, they are unveiling the full electric vehicle.

They also unveiled the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback.

Audi Q4 e-tron

At 4,588 millimeters (180.6 in) long, 1,865 millimeters (73.4 in) wide, and 1,632 millimeters (64.3 in) tall, the production version of the Q4 e-tron is about the same size as the Audi Q3.

In terms of battery packs, Audi is offering the Q4 e-tron in a 55 kWh and 82 kWh battery packs:

“The drive portfolio of the two compact electric models lives up to the expectations of very different groups of customers – from the urban commuter to the long-distance driver. It includes two battery variants and three drive variants. The compact battery for the Q4 35 e-tron (combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi): 16.7 – 15.8 (NEDC), combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0) has a net energy content of 52 kWh (55 kWh gross), while the figures for the large battery in the Q4 40 e-tron (combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi): 17.3 – 16.3 (NEDC), combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0) and Q4 50 e-tron quattro (combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi): 17.8 – 16.5 (NEDC), combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0) are 77 (82) kWh.”

It enables a range of “up to 520 kilometers (323.1 miles)” on a single charge based on the WLTP cycle.

As for charging capacity, the Q4 e-tron can take DC fast-charge up to 125 kW, and the automaker says that under “ideal conditions,” the battery gets from a state of charge (SOC) of 5 to 80 percent in 38
minutes.

Here are a few pictures of the Audi Q4 e-tron:

In terms of the drivetrain, Audi offers several different electric motor configurations for the Q4 e-tron.

Here are all the specs of the Q4 e-tron:

We are going to update with information about availability in North America, but for now, Audi says that the Q4 e-tron is coming to Europe in June 2021, and the Sportback version is coming a few months later.

In Germany, prices are going to start at 41,900 euros, which is the equivalent of $50,000 USD, but EU prices include taxes.

Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback

Unsurprisingly, the Sportback version has very similar specs as the regular Q4 e-tron since they share the same powertrain.

But it does have slightly better performance, especially when it comes to efficiency, thanks to a drag coefficient of 0.26 instead of 0.28.

The sharper back is responsible for the better aerodynamic performance and a slightly sportier design:

Audi says that the Sportback version is going to cost 2,000 euros more than the regular version.

For more details, you can check out Audi’s Q4 e-tron unveiling event:

