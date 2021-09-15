Quick Charge Podcast: September 15, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Model Y impresses in ‘moose test’
- Tesla starts testing its Full Self-Driving Beta software on Canadian roads
- A Tesla Roadster will drive across Britain to make a point about battery longevity
- VW ID. Life first look – the cheap electric car we’ve been waiting for [Video]
- XPeng launches P5 in China starting around $24,500 with plans for a European version
- Hyundai delays Ioniq 5 electric car launch in the US
- Volocopter shares plan to bring eVTOL urban air mobility to US starting with Los Angeles
- Here’s every electric vehicle that currently qualifies for the US federal tax credit
