Hyundai delays Ioniq 5 electric car launch in the US

Hyundai confirmed that it is delaying the launch of the Ioniq 5 electric car in the US by a few months.

It’s a disappointment since the vehicle is expected to be disruptive.

The Ioniq 5 is one of the most exciting new electric cars to launch in a long time.

It comes with 800-volt powertrain architecture that enables the fastest charging of any EV, and it also allows for bidirectional charging to power other things.

Hyundai is offering different drivetrain options (rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive) on both battery packs, which are 58 kWh for the Standard Range, and for the Long Range, it’s a 72.6 kWh pack except in North America, where Hyundai will make the Ioniq 5’s Long Range battery pack 77.4 kWh.

Considering Hyundai’s focus on efficiency, it should receive an EPA rating of well over 200 miles. In short, the specs are on point.

As for the design, it has been mostly well-received, to say the least. I had the opportunity to see it in person for the first time in Germany last week, and I was impressed:



















They are already for sale in Europe, and the dealership we went to in Friedrichshafen said that they were ordering as fast as they could because they were selling well.

In the US, the vehicle was supposed to come this fall, but the automaker has updated its website to push the launch to this winter:

Looks like @Hyundai has delayed the #ioniq5. The Hyundai site was showing “Coming Fall 2021” but now shows “Coming Winter 2021” pic.twitter.com/aruudiUk5l — Matt Karolian (@mkarolian) September 13, 2021

If Hyundai is talking about the actual official winter, it would push the launch toward the very end of the year.

The Korean automaker has yet to announce US pricing, which is going to be critical to the vehicle’s success.

It’s expected to be a good competitor to the Tesla Model Y and Mustang Mach-E, which start at $54,000 and $43,000.

