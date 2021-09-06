Quick Charge Podcast: September 6, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Come visit Electrek (virtually?) at IAA Munich this week
- Mercedes-Benz launches EQB, up-to-7-seat electric SUV to compete against Tesla Model Y
- Mercedes-Benz unveils EQE electric sedan with impressive 400-mile range
- Mercedes G-Class EQG concept wows off-roading aficionados at IAA
- Mercedes-Benz unveils awesomely plush electric Maybach SUV
- Tesla (TSLA) could get over $1 billion in government funding for battery factory at Gigafactory Berlin
- New versions of the Polestar 2 make public debut alongside EU pricing
- Great Wall Motors to launch compact BEV and PHEV SUV in Europe in 2022
- smart previews next-gen future with Concept #1 SUV ahead of series production
- VW unveils new ID concept that previews its upcoming ~$24,000 electric car
