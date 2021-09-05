Come visit Electrek (virtually?) at IAA Munich this week

IAA Mobility in Munich (formerly the Frankfurt Auto Show) opens this week and we are on site with our own booth in the new Mobility area. IAA bills itself as the world’s largest mobility trade show and will have everything from new EVs from makers like BMW, Mercedes, VW, Ford, Smart, Whey and more to ebikes, scooters and other mobility solutions.

If you are attending the show please come visit Electrek at Halle B6 Stand A25. You can search for us in the IAA map of venue here.

If you aren’t able to get to Munich this week, we got you with (€199) virtual tickets here.

While IAA is an in-person event in a time of pandemic uncertainty, the new event organizers have also made available a hybrid virtual event experience with access to all of the conference videos and highlights.

In addition you’ll get access to industry contacts and more. It is easily worth the €199 charge to the corporate account.

There’s a lot of announcements coming out of IAA so keep it locked to Electrek. We’re hoping to see big announcements from VW, BMW, Smart and others as well as some big mobility news.

The IAA Virtual Ticket gives you access to livestreams from the IAA Conference and the digital presentations from the IAA Mobility Summit.

Myself, Micah and Fred will be wandering the halls looking for new info and interviewing companies and industry folks. If you are at IAA and want to meet up hit our tipline: tip@electrek.co

See ya there!

