Quick Charge Podcast: August 31, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla survey shows take rate for Full Self-Driving package is surprisingly low
- Tesla adds more jobs to build its humanoid robot, hints at production in Texas
- GM is halting Bolt EV and EUV production until ‘LG can supply defect-free batteries’
- Upcoming electric trucks: Cybertruck, F-150 Lightning, Hummer EV compared
- Lotus announces 4 new electric vehicles, including 2 SUVs
- NIO begins ES8 test drives in Norway
- Motional and Hyundai unveil first glimpse of upcoming Ioniq 5 robotaxi
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.