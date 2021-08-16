Quick Charge Podcast: August 16, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model Y to be cheaper police patrol car in just 6-18 months, says Boulder Sheriff
- Tesla again bans salvaged cars from Supercharger network in confusing situation
- Tesla Autopilot is being investigated by NHTSA over 11 crashes involving first responder vehicles
- Tesla pushes new Full Self-Driving Beta update, don’t hold your breath for download button
- Norway shows us glimpse of the future as electric cars make gas-powered car sales vanish
- World’s largest solar-powered battery system is now 75% complete
- EGEB: Here are the 3 biggest trends in rooftop solar and battery storage
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.