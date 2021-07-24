Quick Charge Podcast: July 24, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk confirms Tesla will not offer a regular steering wheel on new Model S/X
- Tesla puts new Model S deliveries on hold, and it’s unclear why
- Tesla (TSLA) increases Model 3 and Model Y prices again
- Tesla releases details of new virtual power plant, says it’s a public good without compensation
- Tesla (TSLA) is going on a salesforce hiring spree as demand ramps up in the US
- Tesla signs deal with world’s largest nickel miner to secure resource for battery production
- Rivian raises $2.5B, confirms it’s looking for second US EV factory location
- Stockholders approve Lucid’s merger with CCIV, will join Nasdaq next week
- [UPDATED] GM announces recall after a dozen Bolt EV Fires; 6 key questions with answers from GM
- Fisker to debut Ocean EV at LA Auto Show, expand global retail presence in 2022
- Mercedes-Benz announces plan to go all-electric by 2030
