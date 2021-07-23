Tesla puts new Model S deliveries on hold, and it’s unclear why

Tesla Model S buyers are complaining that they can’t take delivery of their new electric vehicles as they are told that deliveries are on hold.

At this point, it’s unclear why.

After months of delays, Tesla finally started delivering the new version of the Model S last month.

The new electric sedan comes with a brand-new interior design, a new second-row screen powered by a new gaming computer, and it features a new battery pack and drive units, which enable some insane performance in the Plaid version of the vehicle.

But now buyers have to wait to experience those new features.

Several new Tesla Model S buyers have told Electrek and posted to forums about how they are being told by Tesla that there’s a “hold” on delivering the new vehicle.

Buyers who have been waiting for months for their new vehicles were told that they finally arrived at their local delivery centers, but Tesla wasn’t able to deliver them.

They are being told a bunch of different excuses for them not being able to complete the delivery, but the common thread appears to be that there’s a “hold” on new Model S.

Several buyers are being told that the delay is due to “new inspection standards” (via hsien88·on Reddit):

However, Tesla is not telling them what they are inspecting and why it can’t give a new delivery date.

Based on buyer reports, the hold appears to be in place since last weekend.

Some buyers have expressed concerns that it could related to the Tesla Model S Plaid fire from last month, but there’s no clear evidence of that at the moment.

CEO Elon Musk has previously commented that one of the reasons for the delay between the launch in January and the start of deliveries in June was to “make sure that the Model S’ new battery pack was safe.”

Electrek‘s take

I would think that if the problem was related to the fire, Tesla would have to do more than put a delivery hold on new deliveries, but also inform current owners.

It can be anything really.

In May, we reported on Tesla putting a containment hold on over 10,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. It turned out that it was new vehicles produced without radar and Tesla couldn’t deliver them until it pushed its new “Tesla Vision” software update.

It could again be software related as some new Model S owners have noted that the new UI developed for the vehicle still needs some refinements.

We will have to wait and see in order to confirm the actual problem.

If you have more information about the situation or any other interesting Tesla info, feel free to reach out via email at fred@electrek.co, via Wickr: Fredev, or through my social media: Twitter and Instagram.

