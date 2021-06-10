Tesla Model S Plaid launch and delivery event News Hub

Tonight, Tesla is holding an event to launch the new Model S Plaid and deliver the first few cars at its Fremont factory.

Here we will keep track of all the news coming out of the event.

While Tesla has described today’s event as a “delivery event”, we expect a little more than just handing over the keys.

When Tesla unveiled the new Model S and Model X in January, it was in the middle of a quarterly financial release and the automaker never held a press call or even issued a press release about the new vehicles.

Elon Musk said that Tesla would hold a conference call to explain in more details the updated versions of the Model S and Model X the following week, but it never happened.

While we already know a lot about the new vehicles, we expect Tesla to give a full presentation about the extensive changes coming to its two flagship vehicle programs.

As we previously reported, Tesla developed brand new electric motors under its “Palladium” program and brought several improvements to its entire powertrain technology with the new Model S.

This new powertrain enables a tri-motor configuration that delivers some record-breaking performance that Tesla is sure to brag about during the event.

The automaker is also expected to release more details about its new steering wheel and interior.

The new interior also required a new user interface and Tesla is expected to announce its new v11 software update that powers the new interface.

Of course, Tesla is also going to deliver the first few Model S Plaid vehicles to customers during the event. Some attendees were told that about 50 deliveries are going to take place during the event, but more are also going to happen shortly after.

Attendees are expected to be given test rides in the new Model S Plaid on the factory test track to experience the new level of performance.

You can watch the presentation live on Tesla’s website starting at 8:30 PM PT (11:30 PM ET) or below:

Here we are going to share some posts based on the most important pieces of information that we learn at the event:

You can refresh the page for the most recent posts.

